Dr. Danny Fong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danny Fong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Fong works at DANNY FONG MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Light Medical PC
    254 Canal St Rm 5001, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Danny Fong, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1073586327
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

