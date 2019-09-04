Dr. Danny Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Farah, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Farah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Encino, CA.
Locations
Vip Nephrology Inc16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 360, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 902-5777
Valley Geriatric Medical Group4911 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 817-3265
Rebecca Perlow DO5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 200, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 528-1293
Studio City Convalescent Hospital11429 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Directions (747) 207-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been seeing Danny for years and he is a great guy and really excellent doctor highly recommend
About Dr. Danny Farah, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1154416808
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farah speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
