Nephrology
Dr. Danny Farah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Farah works at Som K Plastic Surgery in Encino, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, Tarzana, CA and Studio City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vip Nephrology Inc
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 360, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 902-5777
    Valley Geriatric Medical Group
    4911 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 (818) 817-3265
    Rebecca Perlow DO
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 200, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 528-1293
    Studio City Convalescent Hospital
    11429 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 (747) 207-9310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Encino Hospital Medical Center
  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  Sherman Oaks Hospital
  Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Kidney Infection, Acute
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 04, 2019
    Ive been seeing Danny for years and he is a great guy and really excellent doctor highly recommend
    About Dr. Danny Farah, MD

    Nephrology
    English, Arabic
    1154416808
    Education & Certifications

    Nephrology
