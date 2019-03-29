Dr. Danny Eapen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eapen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Eapen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danny Eapen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Eapen works at
Locations
-
1
The Emory Clinic5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300B, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eapen?
Dr. Eapen has great "bedside manner" and is very caring. He's a good listener which is critical for partnering in health goals/strategies. He's very knowledgeable and practical and I recommend highly recommend him.
About Dr. Danny Eapen, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154505238
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eapen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eapen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eapen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eapen works at
Dr. Eapen has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eapen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eapen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eapen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eapen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eapen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.