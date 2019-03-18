Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Douglas, MD
Dr. Danny Douglas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mcleod Loris Hospital.
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-5000
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center3980 Highway 9 E Ste 260, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 399-9033
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Danny since 2005. He is the most caring and wonderful doctor I have ever seen.
About Dr. Danny Douglas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
