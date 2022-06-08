Overview

Dr. Danny Cho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Family Practice Center in Lewisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.