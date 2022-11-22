Overview

Dr. Danny Chan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Precision Vascular and Interventional in Addison, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.