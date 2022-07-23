Overview

Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Benmoshe works at Homayoun Sharim MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.