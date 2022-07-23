See All Neurologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Benmoshe works at Homayoun Sharim MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Homayoun Sharim MD
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-8000
  2. 2
    Danny Benmoshe MD Inc
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 322, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 479-0107
  3. 3
    Danny Benmoshe, M.D., Inc.
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 880, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-1456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 23, 2022
    I went with my wife for her initial consultation to Dr. Benmoshe referred by her spinal specialist. Our first contact was with his Administrative Assistant Stephanie. She has been so kind, patient and accommodating in gathering extensive medical information, studies and records to prepare for my wife’s visit. Upon arrival, she warmly introduced herself, and made us feel so comfortable. Stephanie is a credit to his office. What impressed us so much about Dr. Benmoshe was his excellent communication skills, as well as his style of reviewing all the information prior to the visit (what an original idea;). He also greeted both of us warmly, and carefully listened to my wife’s complicated history. He then performed a thorough neurological exam and explained what would be involved in the two tests scheduled. I would wholeheartedly recommend him to any physician colleagues and patients.
    About Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    • 1336330141
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • U.C.L.A.
    • Neurology
