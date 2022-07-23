Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benmoshe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Benmoshe works at
Locations
-
1
Homayoun Sharim MD9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 657-8000
-
2
Danny Benmoshe MD Inc11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 322, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 479-0107
-
3
Danny Benmoshe, M.D., Inc.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 880, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went with my wife for her initial consultation to Dr. Benmoshe referred by her spinal specialist. Our first contact was with his Administrative Assistant Stephanie. She has been so kind, patient and accommodating in gathering extensive medical information, studies and records to prepare for my wife’s visit. Upon arrival, she warmly introduced herself, and made us feel so comfortable. Stephanie is a credit to his office. What impressed us so much about Dr. Benmoshe was his excellent communication skills, as well as his style of reviewing all the information prior to the visit (what an original idea;). He also greeted both of us warmly, and carefully listened to my wife’s complicated history. He then performed a thorough neurological exam and explained what would be involved in the two tests scheduled. I would wholeheartedly recommend him to any physician colleagues and patients.
About Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1336330141
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- U.C.L.A.
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benmoshe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benmoshe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benmoshe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benmoshe has seen patients for Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benmoshe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benmoshe speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benmoshe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benmoshe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benmoshe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benmoshe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.