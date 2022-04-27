Overview

Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Benjamin works at Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Amory, MS and Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.