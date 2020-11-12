See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Danny Bega, MD

Dr. Danny Bega, MD

Neurology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danny Bega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bega works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
  2. 2
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Atypical Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Excellent care and expertise
    — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danny Bega, MD
    About Dr. Danny Bega, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619104148
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital / Massachusetts General Hospital / Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Bega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bega works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bega’s profile.

    Dr. Bega has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

