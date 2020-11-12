Dr. Danny Bega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Bega, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Bega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and expertise
About Dr. Danny Bega, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1619104148
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Brigham and Women's Hospital / Massachusetts General Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bega.
