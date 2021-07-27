See All Gastroenterologists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Danny Avalos, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danny Avalos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Memorial Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Avalos works at Champaign Dental Group in Homestead, FL with other offices in Key Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Heartburn and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive & Liver Wellness PA
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 204, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-4822
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Miami Gastro at the Keys, P.A.
    103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 251, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 589-5298

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Enteritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Enteritis

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Thank God I found Dr. Avalos???? This review is for my first appointment experience: Even though I had to wait in the room for a while, once there he listened calmly to my current health concerns and my history with digestive issues. He answered my questions and explained his initial thoughts on my conditions. He ordered appropriate tests. Alina, his assistant, was also very nice! She called me the next day to follow up with me in regards to the procedures that were being ordered at the lab. It was all well worth the wait!
    Flor — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Danny Avalos, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154664118
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Avalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avalos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avalos has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Heartburn and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avalos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

