Dr. Danny Avalos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danny Avalos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Memorial Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Avalos works at
Locations
1
Digestive & Liver Wellness PA925 NE 30th Ter Ste 204, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 974-4822Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Miami Gastro at the Keys, P.A.103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 251, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (786) 589-5298
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Thank God I found Dr. Avalos???? This review is for my first appointment experience: Even though I had to wait in the room for a while, once there he listened calmly to my current health concerns and my history with digestive issues. He answered my questions and explained his initial thoughts on my conditions. He ordered appropriate tests. Alina, his assistant, was also very nice! She called me the next day to follow up with me in regards to the procedures that were being ordered at the lab. It was all well worth the wait!
About Dr. Danny Avalos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154664118
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
