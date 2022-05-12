Overview

Dr. Danny Abouekde, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeside Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Abouekde works at Wellington Imaging Associates in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.