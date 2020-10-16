Dr. D'Anne Kleinsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D'Anne Kleinsmith, MD
Overview
Dr. D'Anne Kleinsmith, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Kay Watnick MD PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 209, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7500
Midwest Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic31275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 140, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience. No waiting, very efficient and in a timely manner. Everyone was kind and professional! I would refer Dr. Kleinsmith very highly to my friends and family.
About Dr. D'Anne Kleinsmith, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinsmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinsmith has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinsmith.
