Dr. D'Anna Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. D'Anna Mullins, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newark, OH.
Dr. Mullins works at
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4475
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, listens to patient then acts, would high recommend.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1790946861
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Anemia, Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.