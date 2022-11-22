See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Washington Terrace, UT
Dr. Dann Byck, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (83)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dann Byck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington Terrace, UT. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine &amp; Orthopedic Center

Dr. Byck works at Utah Orthopaedics in Washington Terrace, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Orthopaedics
    5782 S 500 E, Washington Terrace, UT 84405 (435) 254-5960

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Byck?

    Nov 22, 2022
    12 years after surgery and not one issue on a snapped patella!
    — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Dann Byck, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1679565758
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
    Fellowship
    Kingsbrook Jewish - Beth Israel Medical Center NY
    Residency
    Boston University School of Medicine Boston MA
    Orthopedic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dann Byck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byck works at Utah Orthopaedics in Washington Terrace, UT. View the full address on Dr. Byck’s profile.

    Dr. Byck has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Byck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

