Dr. Dann Byck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- UT
- Washington Terrace
- Dr. Dann Byck, MD
Dr. Dann Byck, MD
Overview
Dr. Dann Byck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington Terrace, UT. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
Dr. Byck works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Orthopaedics5782 S 500 E, Washington Terrace, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5960
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat ACL Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Labrum Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Broken Shoulder Blade
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Elbow Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Ligament Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Elbow Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Surgery
- View other providers who treat Elbow Tenotomy
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Cartilage Implantation
- View other providers who treat Knee Cartilage Repair
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ligament Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Mini Knee Surgery
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Sprain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Stabilizations
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Tommy John Surgery
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat X-Ray
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Byck?
12 years after surgery and not one issue on a snapped patella!
About Dr. Dann Byck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679565758
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine &amp; Orthopedic Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish - Beth Israel Medical Center NY
- Boston University School of Medicine Boston MA
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byck works at
Dr. Byck has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Byck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.