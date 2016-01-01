See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Danlu Wang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Atlantis, FL, Loxahatchee, FL and Peoria, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maricopa Integrated Health System
    2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-5011
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Jfk Internal Medicine Faculty Practice LLC
    160 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-0961
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Beach General Surgery LLC
    12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-5130
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Maricopa Integrated Health
    8088 W Whitney Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 655-2331
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Danlu Wang, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881011773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
