Overview

Dr. Danko Martincic, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Zagreb Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Shoshone Medical Center.



Dr. Martincic works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.