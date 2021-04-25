Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Zagreb University School Of Me and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cerenko works at
Locations
-
1
Fayetteville1240 Highway 54 W Ste 710, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 991-2800
-
2
ENT of Georgia South1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (770) 991-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerenko?
I love this Doctor!--So often my experience with doctors result in misdiagnosing and overdosing of medications. Not so with Dr. Cerenko. His review of my symptoms and history of issues was considered in making a thorough examination and voila!--he provided on-the-spot treatment that corrected an ongoing problem. I'd recommend him to anyone who needs their faith restored in the type of care doctors provide.
About Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish
- 1568469799
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Zurich
- Emory University
- Zagreb University School Of Me
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerenko works at
Dr. Cerenko has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cerenko speaks Bosnian, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.