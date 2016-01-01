Dr. Danita Peoples-Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peoples-Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danita Peoples-Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Danita Peoples-Peterson, MD is a dermatologist in Midland, MI. Dr. Peoples-Peterson completed a residency at WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY. She currently practices at MIDMICHIGAN DERMATOLOGY. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Peoples-Peterson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Midmichigan Dermatology5103 Eastman Ave Ste 255, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 832-7915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Danita Peoples-Peterson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Peoples-Peterson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peoples-Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peoples-Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peoples-Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peoples-Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peoples-Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peoples-Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peoples-Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.