Dr. Danita Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Cole works at SSM Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.