Dr. Shahab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danish Shahab, MD
Overview
Dr. Danish Shahab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Shahab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Duly Health and Care4575 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
3
DuPage Medical Group2725 Technology Dr, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 348-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahab?
About Dr. Danish Shahab, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1841533254
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahab works at
Dr. Shahab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.