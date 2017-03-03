Dr. Danish Hangora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hangora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danish Hangora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danish Hangora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL.
Walgreens1106 Neal Ave, Joliet, IL 60433 Directions (815) 727-8670
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Hangora is a awesome psychiatrist he istened to me and gave me enough time, he explained me everything in very detail if there was an option for 10 stars I would give me 10 stars
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hangora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hangora accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hangora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hangora has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hangora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hangora. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hangora.
