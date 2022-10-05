Dr. Danish Ali, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danish Ali, DO
Dr. Danish Ali, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Unthsc/Tcom and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Ali works at
ArchPoint Pain Institute of North Houston9638 Huffmeister Rd # A, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 201-6883
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He made sure to make sure I was well informed on my treatment plan and answered every concern I had. This man has my pain level much much lowered and has made sure I know I will have some normalcy back in my life
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1609214253
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Dell Medical School within the Seton Brain & Spine Institute in Austin
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Unthsc/Tcom
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.