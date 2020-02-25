Dr. Dan Laizure, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laizure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Laizure, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dan Laizure, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Walla Walla, WA.
Locations
Walla Walla Dental Care2014 Howard St Ste A, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 293-6162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Laizure and staff are amazing. They make me feel like my needs and concerns are addressed during my visit.
About Dr. Dan Laizure, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225051907
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laizure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laizure accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laizure using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laizure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laizure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laizure.
