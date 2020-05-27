See All Rheumatologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD

Rheumatology
2.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Saldana works at DANILO B SALDANA MD in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Alden, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Danilo B Saldana MD
    993 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 882-1160
    Alden Medical Group Pllc
    12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 937-6756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooks-TLC Hospital System
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Goodpasture's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 27, 2020
    Great doctor, easy to talk to LISTENS to you.
    — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376609313
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saldana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saldana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saldana has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saldana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

