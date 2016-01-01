Overview

Dr. Danilo Funa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Heywood Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Funa works at Leominster Internal Medicine in Leominster, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.