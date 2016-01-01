Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delcampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. Dr. Delcampo completed a residency at New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital Center. He currently practices at Chicago Skin Clinic and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Delcampo is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Danilo V Del Campo Mdsc5440 W BELMONT AVE, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 286-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- Male
- 1922340405
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital Center
- University Illinois Chicago Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- University of Chicago
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Delcampo?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delcampo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delcampo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delcampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delcampo has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delcampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delcampo speaks Italian, Polish and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Delcampo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delcampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delcampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delcampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.