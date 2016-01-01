See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD

Dermatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. Dr. Delcampo completed a residency at New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital Center. He currently practices at Chicago Skin Clinic and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Delcampo is board certified in Dermatology.

    Danilo V Del Campo Mdsc
    5440 W BELMONT AVE, Chicago, IL 60641 (773) 286-8111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Loss
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acne Keloid
Benign Tumor
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrodesiccation and Curettage
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Melanoma
Melasma
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Veins
Wrinkles
  Aetna
  Anthem
  Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  Guardian
  Humana
  Medicare
  MultiPlan
  Priority Health
  UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD

  Dermatology
  English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
  Male
  1922340405
Education & Certifications

  New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital Center
  University Illinois Chicago Medical Center
  Rush Medical College
  University of Chicago
  Dermatology
  AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
