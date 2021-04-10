Overview

Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Delcampo works at Chicago Skin Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.