Overview

Dr. Danilo Asase, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Asase works at Harlingen Medical Center-Urology in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.