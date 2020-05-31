Dr. Danilo Ablan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ablan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danilo Ablan, MD
Overview
Dr. Danilo Ablan, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Dr. Ablan works at
Locations
Sullivan Care Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu91-2127 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr. Very caring and takes his time with patients.
About Dr. Danilo Ablan, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1972608032
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ablan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ablan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ablan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ablan has seen patients for Asthma, Cough and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ablan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ablan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ablan.
