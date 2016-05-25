Overview

Dr. Danil Rafailov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Rafailov works at Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.