Dr. Danil Makarov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danil Makarov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Makarov works at
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Efficient and caring
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Makarov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makarov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makarov works at
Dr. Makarov has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makarov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.