Dr. Jelovac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD
Overview
Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Greenspringoncology Med10753 Falls Rd Ste 415, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant oncologist, totally dedicated and patient focused. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053593582
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Fac Med U Belgrade
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelovac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelovac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelovac has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelovac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelovac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelovac.
