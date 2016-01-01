See All Gastroenterologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Danielle Tholey, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (158)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danielle Tholey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tholey works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Jefferson GI Associates
    Jefferson GI Associates
2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
    Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
    Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hepatitis C
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hepatitis C

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 158 ratings
Patient Ratings (158)
5 Star
(129)
4 Star
(24)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Danielle Tholey, MD

Specialties
  Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1508156217
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Mount Sinai Medical Center
Residency
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Danielle Tholey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tholey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tholey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tholey has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tholey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

158 patients have reviewed Dr. Tholey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tholey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tholey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tholey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

