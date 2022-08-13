Dr. Tchoungang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Tchoungang, MD
Dr. Danielle Tchoungang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN.
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. Danielle Tchoungang MD is my primary care doctor. I saw her PA (Devin Beck, who is super sweet, knowledgeable, and fit), and was prescribed medicine that has been linked to cancer in mice and animals. I called and left a message asking for a different prescription. I got a call a little after 8pm from Dr. Danielle Tchoungang. She apologized for calling so late, and said she saw the note. She explained that the medication I have is perfectly fine, and explained how the alternative medicine has even more side effects. I was BLOWN AWAY at how a Medical Doctor stayed at the office to make sure she called little old me back! Not her assistant, but her!! She took ownership of my inquiry. So humble, knowledgeable, just a beautiful person all around Dr. Danielle Tchoungang is! Thank you Doctor Tchoungang, as your act of kindness really touched me! You have a patient for life! Phenomenal!
