Dr. Danielle Tate, MD
Dr. Danielle Tate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Regional One Health.
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942475728
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate works at
Dr. Tate has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.