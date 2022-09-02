See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Sawyer Macknet works at Danielle Sawyer Macknet MD in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loma Linda Obstetrics &Gynecology Inc
    25805 Barton Rd Ste 107, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 478-7700

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Office is on the smaller side but nice and modern. Received many ultrasounds. Was given all of my options and encouraged to make my own decisions on how I wanted my birth. Rarely had to wait long, besides when the Dr had to go to the hospital for an occasional emergency. Liked that I didn't have to go to a separate lab for urine tests or blood drawing. Had a great experience during delivery. Overall, Dr. Sawyer was understanding and personable. You can tell she truly cares about her patients. The staff was nice as well. Be prepared to travel to Irvine for any in depth ultrasounds. The drive is long but Dr. Kurtsman and his staff are great!
    About Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1073704250
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Obstetrics and Gynecology
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Southern Adventist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer Macknet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer Macknet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawyer Macknet works at Danielle Sawyer Macknet MD in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sawyer Macknet’s profile.

    Dr. Sawyer Macknet has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer Macknet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer Macknet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer Macknet.

