Dr. Phillip-Journal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Phillip-Journal, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Phillip-Journal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Phillip-Journal works at
Locations
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Journal is the best doctor you will ever be lucky enough to find . There are not many doctors who take the time to listen to you like she does, who cares like she does . She makes you feel at ease , has phenomenal bedside manner, is highly intelligent and overall a top notch physician . I am thankful every day I found her and she is my physician .
About Dr. Danielle Phillip-Journal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillip-Journal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillip-Journal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillip-Journal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillip-Journal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillip-Journal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillip-Journal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.