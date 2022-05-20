Dr. Danielle Owen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Owen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Owen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grovetown, GA.
Locations
Dental Associates of Grovetown9596 BENTLEY DR, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions (706) 813-8897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was to have a crown made. The Doctor and assistant were professional explained everything to me about the treatment.
About Dr. Danielle Owen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Owen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
