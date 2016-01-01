See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Danielle Mooshol, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Mooshol works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-7527
  2. 2
    Daytona Beach
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 230, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-3336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Danielle Mooshol, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689021578
