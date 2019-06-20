Overview

Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McKenna works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.