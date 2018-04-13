Overview

Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. McBrian works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.