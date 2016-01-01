Dr. Danielle Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Marino, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Marino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
University of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4711
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danielle Marino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
