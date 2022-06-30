See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dermatology
4.5 (58)
16 years of experience
Dr. Danielle Manolakos, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Manolakos works at Palm Beach Surgical in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gold Coast Dermatolgy Center
    4600 Linton Blvd Ste 340, Delray Beach, FL 33445 (561) 495-9797
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Royal Palm Dermatology
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 417-5004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2022
    I like her! She’s kind, considerate and knowledgeable! The office is also well run.
    LRM — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Danielle Manolakos, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760651921
    Education & Certifications

    • Wellington Regional Medical Center
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Florida Atlantic University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manolakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manolakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manolakos has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manolakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolakos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manolakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manolakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

