Dr. Danielle Mann, DO
Overview
Dr. Danielle Mann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1023 New Moody Ln Ste 103, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 510, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mann is professional, kind, and extremely knowledgeable. She listens to what you have to say about your own body and is tuned into what's happening in medicine today. I've seen 4 doctors about a specific issue in the last year and she is the only one who took my symptoms seriously, was up-to-date on how to treat my condition, and who was prompt and proactive in my care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Danielle Mann, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174787725
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.