Overview

Dr. Danielle Mann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Mann works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

