Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
12 years of experience
Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Harriman, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Malin works at Tennova Foot & Ankle in Harriman, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harriman
    2497 S Roane St Ste 110, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 647-3325
    Turkey Creek
    10810 Parkside Dr Ste G-9, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 647-3325
    Knoxville Footcare
    1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C480, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 632-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 19, 2021
    great. She cut 2 of my gangrene toes off over a 2 year period and did a great job sewing me up! she was very friendly lady.
    About Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851688345
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

