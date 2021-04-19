Overview

Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Harriman, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Malin works at Tennova Foot & Ankle in Harriman, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.