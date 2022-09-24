Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 8th Ave Ste 416, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 698-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr LeBlanc is amazing! She is caring, kind and thorough. Since my first appointment with her, she has made me feel comfortable and confident with her ability. There is a level of trust that she built and has maintained throughout my care. My procedure went perfectly and I believe it’s due to her ability and the way she prepared me and set expectations. The outcome could not have been better. She is such a talented and brilliant surgeon.
About Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
