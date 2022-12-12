Dr. Lann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Lann, MD
Dr. Danielle Lann, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3893
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Lann is an amazing doctor! I always leave appointments with her feeling like I can trust her and like she cares about me as a person too! I am always impressed with how thorough her explanations are. She takes care to break down all lab findings and images with me so that I understand my results very well. Her support staff are also very helpful and nice as well, and are one of the nicer offices I have interacted with from start to finish!
- 19 years of experience
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
