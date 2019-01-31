See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Lalonde works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage
    3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5988
    Children's Clinic East - Lebanon
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2428
    Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet
    2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Children's clinic east cared for my daughter since the day she was born I love this place will take her there till she is grown!!
    — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356498240
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalonde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalonde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

