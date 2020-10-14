See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Canton, OH
Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Kiko works at Generation Women's Health in North Canton, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Generation Women's Health
    6555 FRANK AVE NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 956-5300
  2. 2
    Danielle Kiko, M.D., LLC
    128 Wertz Ave NW Ste B, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 956-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr. Keko is an honest, professional and caring OB, who I have been in the care of for around 9 years. Her team of staff work efficiently to ensure your care and the care of your unborn child are their priority. When things do not go according to plan, they adjust their schedule to ensure you are taken care of, and your needs are met. When an unexpected event happened in my labor and delivery, she was able to rise to the occasion, assess the situation, and take prompt action. Her care, quick thinking, and knowledge saved my life.
    — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD
    About Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417161563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Youngstown
    Undergraduate School

