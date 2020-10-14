Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danielle Kiko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Generation Women's Health6555 FRANK AVE NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 956-5300
Danielle Kiko, M.D., LLC128 Wertz Ave NW Ste B, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 956-5300
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Keko is an honest, professional and caring OB, who I have been in the care of for around 9 years. Her team of staff work efficiently to ensure your care and the care of your unborn child are their priority. When things do not go according to plan, they adjust their schedule to ensure you are taken care of, and your needs are met. When an unexpected event happened in my labor and delivery, she was able to rise to the occasion, assess the situation, and take prompt action. Her care, quick thinking, and knowledge saved my life.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Aultman Health Foundation
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- Youngstown
Dr. Kiko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiko has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.