See All General Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS

Dentistry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center

Dr. Juarez works at Fogle Family Dentistry in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fogle Family Dentistry
    1275 NE Franklin Ave Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Juarez?

Jun 11, 2019
She is a true professional who takes pride in her work and is truly kind. We
Amber Ellis in Bremerton , WA — Jun 11, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Juarez to family and friends

Dr. Juarez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Juarez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS.

About Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205148509
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Residency

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Danielle Juarez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Juarez works at Fogle Family Dentistry in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Juarez’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.